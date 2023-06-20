Running from August 22 until September 3, the classic comedy drama has become one of musical theatre’s all-time favourites.

The musical, based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 stage play Pygmalion, will be staged 65 years after it first opened at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

My Fair Lady follows the fortunes of lowly cockney flower-seller Eliza Doolittle.

When Eliza overhears Henry Higgins, an arrogant phonetics professor, boast how he could teach her to speak ‘proper’ English, she turns up at his house and challenges him to prove his point.

Artistic director: Clive Brill. Image: Piers Foley

Their journey through the intricate conventions of English society takes them both through some unexpected emotional twists that compel both the head and the heart to reconsider long-held perceptions.

Alongside this presentation of incredible musical theatre, Frinton Summer Theatre will once again be hosting a series of outreach and educational activities within the Big Top Tent throughout the day.

Frinton Summer Theatre’s producer and artistic director, Clive Brill, said: “Summer days in Frinton are intrinsically linked with the Big Top Tent on the Greensward and the tent has become a firm hit with locals too.

“We’re producing some of the best musical theatre you will find in the UK.

“My Fair Lady is one of my very favourite musicals and I can’t wait to start rehearsals.

“This summer there will also be more than ever for families to see and do throughout the day as we create a festival atmosphere for all ages to enjoy – even before the curtain goes up.

“My Fair Lady is a beautiful story and has a real sense of magic and some of the most memorable songs in stage history.”

All evening performances are at 7.30pm with matinee performances at 3pm on Thursday and Saturday. There is a signed performance on Saturday, August 26, at 3pm.

Tickets, priced at £35 and £40, go on sale from Friday, June 30, at 10am, at frintonsummertheatre.org and via the main box office at 60 Connaught Avenue or by calling 01255 775727.