Essex Police officers rushed to Pier Avenue at around 11pm on Sunday following reports a man had been seriously assaulted.

They found a man at the scene had sustained multiple stab wounds.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers from our Clacton local policing team arrived within three minutes to provide first aid to the victim and obtain suspect descriptions.

“Within an hour of the call coming in, four people were arrested.

“A 27-year-old man of no fixed abode, a 30-year-old man from Clacton, a 25-year-old man from Clacton, and a 22-year-old man from Clacton were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“Inquiries remain ongoing. Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any further information to contact us.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or call 101 quoting crime reference number 42/109061/23.

Anonymous reports can be made by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.