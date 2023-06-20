MPs voted overwhelmingly to accept a Privileges Committee report which found Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament about parties which took place at 10 Downing Street.

But reports surfaced before Monday’s vote that Conservative MPs were preparing to abstain in a silent vote against the motion.

Colchester MP Will Quince and Witham MP Priti Patel but abstained from the vote, as did Clacton MP Giles Watling.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, the MP for Harwich and North Essex who sat on the Commons Privileges Committee investigating whether Johnson misled parliament, voted in favour of backing the report’s findings.

In all, 225 MPs abstained on the vote, with 354 MPs voting to support the findings of the report, and seven voting against.

Although Johnson is no longer a member of parliament – a by-election for his seat Uxbridge and South Ruislip will take place next month – the conclusion that Johnson deliberately misled parliament means he may not be given a parliamentary pass.

The final report ran to 106 pages after an investigation which lasted a year.

Will Quince has been contacted for comment.