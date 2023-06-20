The Met Office say heavy rain and thunderstorms will move across the area, and are likely to lead to some transport disruption this morning.

The warning covers the whole of Essex.

⚠️ Yellow Warning Updated ⚠️



Extended further east and to 1030 this morning, also changed to a thunderstorm warning with rain a hazard https://t.co/RM481kNEyP pic.twitter.com/XEFpn4t2KB — Met Office (@metoffice) June 20, 2023

Bosses say residents should expect “spray and sudden flooding” which could lead to “difficult driving conditions and some road closures”.

They add that “where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services”.

The weather warning is currently in place until 10:30am.