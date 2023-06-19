Maximus Wildman, 7, from Frinton is unable to walk without assistance due to having diplegic cerebral palsy.

He was born prematurely at 31 weeks and was not breathing.

Unfortunately, after what his parents described as “tremendous” care at Colchester Hospital’s neonatal unit, he contracted multiple infections which spread to his brain, causing the condition.

When housebuilders Taylor Wimpey challenged students at Hamford Primary School to come up with creative names for their new development, Max won the challenge by coming up with Samphire Meadow.

He was inspired by his fond memories of picking fresh wild samphire growing on the backwaters and to serve with fish and chips for dinner during lockdown.

When Taylor Wimpey learnt about Max’s condition, they were so inspired they decided to donate £1000 towards his ongoing physiotherapy costs.

The NHS funded his operation for a new treatment called SDR, however the costs of the intensive physio aftercare is not covered by the NHS.

Max recently visited the team at Samphire Meadows in Elm Tree Avenue in Frinton.

His family are “incredibly grateful” for the donation which meant so much to them.

Max’s father, Nick Wildman, overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, said: "Winning the naming competition has been a truly transformative experience for Max.

“We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation of £1,000.

“Their support means so much to our family and especially to Max.

“The funds not only provide financial assistance but also serve as a powerful affirmation of inclusivity and support for individuals with disabilities.”

Michael O’Leary, regional operations director at Taylor Wimpey London, said: “We always want to look at new and exciting ways to come up with development names, and involving local schools in this process is a great way of doing that.

“We are very inspired by Max's determination and his incredible ability to overcome obstacles and are proud to stand beside him to support his journey towards a more inclusive and accessible future.”

To extend your support to Max, please visit the following link to access his fundraiser page: https://www.treeofhope.org.uk/maximus-wildman/.