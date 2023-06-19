Frontline police, fire, ambulance, RNLI and coastguard personnel turned out on Saturday and Sunday to pick up their free ride wristbands.

Each family received up to four wristbands in gratitude for all their efforts to keep the community safe and well throughout the year.

Live music and children’s entertainment in the form of James Magic was also laid on over the two days.

Families enjoyed a free day out at Clacton Pier. Picture Clacton Pier/Nigel Brown (Image: Clacton Pier)

More than 1,000 wristbands were handed out to families and they made the most of the attractions on offer.

Pier communications manager Nigel Brown said the event was very well received.

“Luckily the weather stayed dry and sunny, despite the threat of thunderstorms, and there were lots of smiling faces around,” he added.

“We received many thanks for the free wristbands and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and had a relaxing time.”

Fun - families enjoyed the rides at Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

On Sunday the pier also offered a free game of bowling and coffee or tea for dads on Father’s Day.

A weekend for the Armed Forces and Veterans will be staged on September 16 and 17 when the attraction will remain open to other visitors.