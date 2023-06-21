Mark Oxley, 62, worked at Frinton Fire Station, in Pole Barn Lane, for 22 years before deciding to finally hang up his hose for good back in 2016.

Since bringing an end to his two-decade-long career Mr Oxley has regularly raised concerns over the extent to which cost-cutting measures could endanger residents.

In 2018, for example, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service axed one of Frinton’s two fire engines in a move to reportedly save £50,000 a year.

Devastating - firefighters tackle the blaze in Harold Road (Image: Image: ECFRS)

The town’s worryingly low number of fire engines has now once again been thrust under the spotlight after a devastating inferno in Harold Road.

The fire, which spread between two homes, came just weeks after a family was left homeless following a bungalow blaze in Turpins Lane, Kirby Cross.

Mr Oxley said: “When I was in charge we had two appliances available all the time but now there is one which is sometimes going to other stations to act as a standby.

“In my day it would have stayed here to protect the people of Frinton and I would refuse to let it be taken anywhere else.

“You were never going to stop the cuts but these homes would not have been destroyed if the appliance would have been there.

“I am told it took more than 20 minutes for it to get to the Harold Road fire. There is no excuse for this – it is bad management.”

Concern - Ex-firefighter and former Frinton station officer Mark Oxley fears the town's lack of fire engines could prove fatal (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Oxley now fears Frinton’s lack of fire engines could soon result in the loss of life if urgent action is not taken.

“If these fires had been at night when everyone was tucked up in bed these people would not have got out,” he added.

“It is only a matter of time before the lack of appliances in Frinton costs lives – be it next year or next week. You just pray it is not children, but it is on the cards.

“This is nothing to do with the firefighters - their hands are tied and they do the best with what they have got. But cuts cost lives.”

Karl Amoss, station manager at Frinton Fire Station, has now responded to the concerns.

He said: "There willbe times at fire stations where a crew isn’t available or might not have the specialist equipment required for a specific incident.

"Our Control Room continually moves crews around the county to maximise coverage to make sure we can reach incidents as quickly as possible.

“For the incident in Harold Road, Frinton, we dispatched crews to the scene as soon as we were called but we understand those 999 calls were not made until a significant time after the fire started.

"We’d urge the public to not assume someone else has called 999. We would prefer to receive multiple calls to an incident than none.

“As Frinton's crew was not available at the time we sent the next closest crew who were delayed reaching the incident due to the barriers being down at the railway crossing.

"Frinton's crew soon became available again and together all of our firefighters brought the fire under control quickly."