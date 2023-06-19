The trees – which are understood to have cost about £80 each - were planted earlier this year at Burrsville Park, next to Burrs Road Cemetery.

Green campaigner Chris Southall, who lives in Burrs Road, was left upset by the damage.

“It’s really depressing,” he said.

“They must have been quite determined to damage them – they were relatively thick trees and were well-grown.

“I was chuffed to see them go in a couple of months ago – otherwise that site was just a bit of waste land of grass and nothing else.

“At the front of the site they were just one species but further back they were mixed, which is what we love to see.

“But about 20 of them have been completely snapped off - and will have to be replaced.

“I can’t understand what goes through the minds of those who did this.”

Mark Stephenson, leader of Tendring Council, said the damage to trees was deplorable.

“Our staff along with community volunteers worked hard on planting these trees, some of which not only serve part of our commemoration of Clacton’s 150th anniversary, but of course they all also help to improve the environment and biodiversity of the area,” he said.

“It is therefore extremely disappointing that some people feel the trees are there to be damaged and destroyed, clearly having no regard for our community or environment.

“I would urge those responsible to really think about their actions and to stop harming those around them - and if anyone has information about the perpetrators then please come forward.”

More than 700 trees had been planted in Tendring following a grant of £170,000 from Essex County Council’s Urban Tree Fund, which included almost £103,000 for the trees and planting materials, as well as just over £67,000 to cover maintenance costs for three years.

Eleven different species were planted by Tendring Council staff and the community across the district including 200 callery pear, 150 rowan and 250 cherry trees in Burrs Road.