East Coast Distillery, which opened three years ago in a former milking parlour at Landermere Quay, near Thorpe-le-Soken, is well-known for its signature gin Tide’s Fortune.

The firm aims to celebrate the coast and introduce people to botanicals that can be foraged and locally sourced, including Sea Buckthorn, Conference Pears, Marjorie’s Seedling Plums and Elderflower.

Ben Mann, one of the team of four who run the distillery, said: “When people visit the distillery they can see first-hand some of the ways we have worked hard to reduce our impact on the environment.

“That includes using vapour infusion to require smaller amounts of botanicals, but still give great flavour, recycling the water used to cool Monty - our 500-litre stainless steel still and now we are launching our own refill station to enable loyal customers to come in and top up their bottles of Tide’s Fortune.”

Customers can now bring their empty bottles of Tides Fortune, either the Essex Dry or Elder Pear Dry Gin, to have them refilled and labelled, and receiving a discount into the bargain.

Ben added: “It helps the environment, it helps us as a small business and helps people keep more money in their pockets.”

To find out more, go to eastcoastdistillery.co.uk.