Established just nine months ago, it is the first-time a new start-up has taken home the top prize.

Dr April Young founded Weeley Veterinary Centre in 2022.

She has lived and worked in the area for more than ten years.

The BestUKVets Awards are presented to practices across the UK with the most four or five-star online reviews in each category.

To select the winners, awards organisers analyse more than 15,000 reviews left by pet owners throughout the year.

Weeley Veterinary Centre received the most four and five-star reviews and won the award as a result.

Susie Samuel, of VetHelpDirect, said: “We are delighted for April and Weeley Veterinary Practice staff.

"aving read so many of their wonderful reviews, it no surprise that they won.

"Local pet owners are very fortunate to have this new practice.”

Dr April Young, founder of Weeley Veterinary Centre said: “We are over the moon to receive this award in our very first year serving our local community.

“Our vets, nurses and receptionist team have all worked extremely hard to deliver a high level of customer service and we are delighted that this is recognised by our pet owners."