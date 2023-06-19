A MAN who breached his restraining order by visiting a woman’s house has been jailed.
Adam Smith, 29, visited an address in Boxted Avenue, Clacton, on June 12 despite being banned from doing so.
Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard this meant he was also in breach of a suspended sentence he was serving at the time.
Smith, of no fixed abode, admitted the breach and was jailed for 14 weeks.
He must pay £299 in a surcharge and costs to the court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here