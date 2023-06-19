Adam Smith, 29, visited an address in Boxted Avenue, Clacton, on June 12 despite being banned from doing so.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard this meant he was also in breach of a suspended sentence he was serving at the time.

Smith, of no fixed abode, admitted the breach and was jailed for 14 weeks.

He must pay £299 in a surcharge and costs to the court.