It comes as a new report rated the force rated “good” for vetting and counter-corruption following an inspection in November last year.

The inspection was carried out by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularly and Fire and Rescue Services.

The HMICFRS stated there was no disproportionality in vetting refusals for people who declared a protected characteristic.

Determined - Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet (Image: Essex Police)

It found Essex Police’s policies designed to prevent corruption are “comprehensive” and the support offered to employees who report sexual misconduct means “people may be confident to report [it]”.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “On behalf of the communities of Essex, the force expects the highest standards of professional behaviour from all officers and staff.

“Essex Police has one of the best and most effective vetting units in the UK and we’re confident we’re stopping the wrong people joining the force.”

Mr Prophet said during the past year the force has turned away 119 people who did not meet its standards and values.

He added: “The force will continue to take a proactive and robust approach in dealing with allegations of poor conduct.

“We are proud of the fact the overwhelming majority of officers and staff do a difficult job, brilliantly.”