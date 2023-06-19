Established by the Clacton Royal British Legion eleven years ago, this year’s service was led by the branch padre, the Rev David Lower and included the Last Post, a reading by Tendring Council chairman Gary Scott, and the laying of wreaths.

Roll-calls were also read of ships, planes, units and civilians killed during the conflict from Britain, Argentina and the islands.

Four standard-bearers along with veterans from different branches of the Armed Forces, including some with the South Atlantic Medal – awarded to those who served in the Falklands War – joined the service which took place at Clacton War Memorial.

Mr Scott thanks those who turned-out for the service.

“This conflict happened within the lifetimes of many of us, and it is right to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by those who fought during the Falklands War,” he said.

Dan Casey, president of the Clacton branch of the RBL and council vice-chairman, added: “Thank you to those who attended for this service marking one of our more recent conflicts.”

The Armed Forces Flag was raised at Clacton Town Hall, as part of Armed Forces Week, on Monday.