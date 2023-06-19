Trevor Halls had served 44 years as a launcher, crew member and, since 2015, as station coxswain.

The Halls family have been part of the crew at the station since its founding in 1884 with Trevor joining his father Derek on several shouts in the past.

Also retiring is Russell Bettany who has served as launcher and crew since 1981.

Russell was well known in the town for his unflappable style and dry sense of humour, qualities which proved invaluable on many long and arduous shouts.

Russell’s son Sam Bettany will also be hanging up his wellies after serving eight years as crew and shore crew.

Retiring as well is John Hale, who joined the crew 14 years ago when semi-retiring after a long career in the City of London.

Simon Berry, Walton and Frinton RNLI's 2nd Coxswain, thanked them for their service.

"All four will be a great loss to the station and the RNLI," he said.

"We have had some great times together and their individual qualities and mix of skills will be missed on board during service calls and training."