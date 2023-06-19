D Spence Family Butchers, in Plough Road, Great Bentley, announced its plans to close last month.

Owner Danny Spence had run the butchers for eight and a half years.

He took to social media to share his last pictures in front of the establishment.

Mr Spence said: "So I gave my butchers' shop keys back to the landlord at the weekend.

"I would like to thank all my customers, family and staff for their continued support over the last eight and a half years.

"I enjoyed owning my own shop D Spence Family Butchers, but all things happen for a reason and today is the start of a new chapter."

Mr Spence had previously announced with "great regret" the shop would be closing "due to circumstances beyond our control".

The statement said: "We would like to thank you for your custom and continue support.

“Thank you all for your custom and support over the last eight years.”