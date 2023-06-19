Clacton RNLI launched its D-Class inshore lifeboat following reports of a person experiencing difficulties in the waters around Clacton Pier.

Staff at Clacton Pier had thrown a lifesaving ring to the swimmer, but when the lifeboat arrived the person could not immediately be found.

Crew spokesman Mark Walsham said: “The volunteer crew launched the inshore lifeboat into clear and calm, slight sea conditions and headed to the reported location to the south of Clacton Pier.

“A member of staff from the pier had thrown a lifesaving ring into the water, but when the crew arrived at the scene, neither the casualty nor the floatation aid could be located.

“Paramedics and pier staff then provided a visual direction for the crew to attend, adjacent to Groyne 41, the first on the west side of the pier, where the casualty was located.

“The crew approached and enquired as to their welfare, and was found to be OK informing the crew that they were not in any difficulties.”

The incident happened at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 14.