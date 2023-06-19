Heart-stopping CCTV shows the pair wandering over a level crossing just moments before an oncoming train thundered past.

They had climbed around fencing to avoid the locked gates - before one of them was forced to jump back to avoid the passing locomotive by inches.

The terrifying near-miss was captured at Elsenham station, near Stansted Airport, in April, at the same crossing where two teenagers were killed by a train in December 2005.

Olivia Bazlinton, 14, and Charlotte Thompson, 13, lost their lives after being struck by a 70mph express train after going Christmas shopping.

Tina Hughes, Olivia's mum, said she was “shocked” when she saw the video which has now been released by Network Rail.

She said: “I was shocked when I saw the video, but I hope it will help to prevent others gambling with their lives in future.

“After all the improvements that have been made to this level crossing and so many others after Olivia and Charlotte’s deaths, it is hard to believe that people would ignore the safety measures and warnings.

“I urge everyone to read instructions carefully and always respect locked gates, barriers, lights and alarms.”

Dangerous - two women walked across the tracks at Elsenham station (Image: SWNS/Network Rail)

Network Rail said there had been 20 accidental fatalities at level crossings around the country since April 2019, with six of them in Anglia.

Across the Anglia region, there have already been 42 near-misses in 2023.

Network Rail’s safety boss for the region Suzanne Renton said: “Our teams across Anglia were out and about [over the weekend] speaking with passengers and members of the public about sticking to the rules on level crossings.

“The women in the CCTV video came to no harm thankfully, but it clearly shows how taking a risk on the railway could easily end in death or serious injury.”

Network Rail was fined £1million in 2012 after admitting health and safety breaches in connection with Olivia and Charlotte’s deaths.

An investigation found an automatic locking system at the crossing had failed as the girls crossed the platform.