Lenny Rush has landed a starring role in the latest series of the BBC’s classic science fiction show Doctor Who.

The 14-year-old’s career has gone from strength to strength and the announcement of his new role comes just weeks after he bagged a Bafta for the best male performance in a comedy programme following his performance in Daisy May Cooper’s comedy thriller Am I Being Unreasonable?

Now Lenny, who said he was “over the moon” to receive a Bafta, is about to join the team travelling time and space as he takes on his new role as Morris, starring alongside the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

The talented actor, who is a Year 9 pupil at Ormiston Rivers Academy, said: “It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television and wow, what a dream come true.”

Showrunner and TV legend Russell T Davies said Lenny was the right man for the job.

“This is what Doctor Who's all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny,” he said.

The screenwriter continued: “He joins the Tardis team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight.”

Doctor Who returns in November with fan favourite David Tennant reprising his role as the time lord for three special episodes to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

Ncuti Gatwa will take over the top role over the festive period.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bonnie Langford would also be returning to the show, revisiting her role as the Doctor’s sidekick.

Bonnie, who first entered the world of Doctor Who in 1986, said: “To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight.

“I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”