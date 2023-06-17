A VEHICLE fire is causing delays on a major road this afternoon.
There is a lane closure in place on the A12 at Junction 21 for Witham South to Junction 20b for Hatfield Peverel.
Traffic is building and delays are expected on the northbound carriageway.
Emergency services are attending after a vehicle fire.
Emergency services have been contacted for more information.
