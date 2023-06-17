Matthew Coker and Sarah Jammeh are wanted by police in connection with an investigation after items worth a three-figure sum was taken from Morrisons Daily in Mersea Road at 4.15pm on April 13.

Matthew Coker, 52, is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, over average build and with brown hair, balding on top.

Sarah Jammeh, 42, is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, slim, with very short blonde hair.

They both have links to Colchester, Clacton, and Jaywick.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/97355/23.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”