A 26-year-old woman and 39-year-old man from Clacton have been arrested on suspicion of a robbery and ABH in Old Road.

It was reported a woman in her 40s had been assaulted in Old Road at around 1.45pm on June 13 and had jewellery stolen.

They’ve both since been released on bail until 14 August.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The incident took place outside of Morrisons and we believe there will be quite a few people who will have seen what happened.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/105781/23.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”