The list recognises the achievements and service of people across the UK, from all walks of life.

Along with the New Year Honours, the Birthday Honours are the most significant announcements of civilian and military gallantry awards.

Doctor Ed Garratt, who is the chief executive of the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, has been awarded an OBE for services to the Integrated Care System.

Humbled - Ed Garrett (Image: NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board)

The 46-year-old has worked in the system for over a decade and has been at the helm since 2019.

Dr Garratt, who lives in Cambridge but feels his “heart is in Essex and Suffolk”, said he was “thrilled and humbled to be honoured”.

He added: “It’s a reflection of all the hard-working staff, partners, and volunteers in our local system and the brilliant work they’ve done through the pandemic and as the service recovers from the pandemic.”

Reflecting on his long drives around the region, he joked: “I’ve got to know the A12 very well.”

ICB chairman Professor Will Pope said: “On behalf of the board, I am absolutely delighted to congratulate Ed on the award of his OBE.”

Dr Garratt has other connections to Colchester, having previously been the chief executive of the NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group. He also sponsors the Care Tech campus being developed at the University of Essex.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Paul Rodgers has also received an OBE for services to the British Army and to veterans.

Mr Rodgers served a long career in The Parachute Regiment, based in Colchester, joining as a solider and working his way up through the ranks.

On retirement, he continued working for the regiment as a regimental secretary, dealing with veterans and regimental charities.

Colchester-based Robin Budenberg CBE, who is the chair of The Crown Estate and Lloyds Banking Group, has been appointed a Knight Bachelor for services to the economy.

Essex Police’s strategic change and performance director Victoria Harrington has been awarded an OBE for services to policing.

Louie Horne, who is the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust’s deputy associate director of nursing, has been awarded an OBE for services to nursing.

Rounding off the list of OBEs is Georgina Hewes, who has been recognised for charitable services to children and young people, as a result of her voluntary work for The Children’s Society.

The King’s Fire Service Medal has been awarded to Donna Bentley MBE, who is Essex County Fire and Rescue Service’s head of strategic safeguarding.