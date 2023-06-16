Steve Gamble, as he has been named locally, suffered a medical episode whilst he was behind the wheel of his van in Colchester last Friday.

Emergency services had been called to reports of a serious crash at the Greenstead roundabout but despite the best efforts of paramedics Mr Gamble died at the scene.

Mr Gamble’s family has now paid tribute to the 54-year-old, who was known for his generous spirit, larger-than-life personality, and love of scooters.

His mother, Chris Cubitt, said she was devastated by the loss of her son, adding his brother, partner, and extended family had been left with a huge hole in their lives.

Missed - Steve Gamble, who died last Friday aged 54 (Image: Public)

She said: “Myself, Steve’s brother Jonathan, Steve’s partner Kim Jelly, and all our extended families are devastated by his loss.

“His loss has left a huge whole in our lives.”

Mr Gamble was also an active member in the Clacton Scooter Collective and treasured his Vespa, an Italian scooter.

READ MORE: Flowers laid in memory of man who died following Greenstead roundabout crash

As well as being a father, son, and brother, Mr Gamble was also a grandfather to his eldest daughter’s two children, Bobby, and Darcy.

Loren Grainger, Mr Gamble’s first daughter, said he was affectionately nicknamed ‘granddad new teeth’ by his grandchildren.

Family - Steve Gamble with his grandchildren (Image: Public)

She said: “My dad was known to light up a room with his infectious smile and his bouncy character.

“He was unapologetically inappropriate which was all part of his charm, and we adored it about him even, if there were moments you wanted the floor to swallow you up.

“He was a dad who was undemanding and would often ring just to tell me he is proud of me, which I am going to miss.

“He adored his grandchildren Bobby and Darcy – they named him ‘grandad new teeth’ due to his love for his new set of gnashers.”

Passion - Steve Gamble loved riding his scooters (Image: Public)

Mrs Grainger also spoke about some of the activities which Mr Gamble enjoyed with his grandchildren.

“They are going to miss going crabbing with him – this was their favourite thing to do together,” she said.

“He was a grandad who would let them have all the sweets and fizz at 8am as he was a big kid at heart.

“There are no words to express the heartbreak I feel, and it hurts knowing I won’t see his smile of the day or hear his voice again.”