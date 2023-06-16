This warning is in place throughout the whole day of Sunday, June 18, and which also covers nearly all of England and Wales.

It is possible that 30mm of rain could fall in one hour at some point during Sunday, with strong winds and lightning expected also.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across England and Wales

Sunday 0000 – 2359



— Met Office (@metoffice) June 16, 2023

What to expect from a Met Office thunderstorm warning

In terms of what to expect in Essex for the Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning, the forecaster states:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

In a statement, the Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places.

"Whilst many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts. However, some places could see 30 mm in an hour and 60mm in 6 hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.

"Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption.

"While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop. This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times.