McDermott, 27, first appeared on the popular programme back in 2016 in its second season.

The reality TV star met now ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas on the show and finished in third place.

A source spoke to the Mail Online: “Kady was a fantastic Islander in 2016. She made brilliant television and bosses are hoping she can recreate the same magic in the villa this summer.

Kady McDermott to 'return' to Love Island after 7 years

“She's also still looking for love so for Kady the hope is that she can finally find the man of her dreams.”

They continued: “Olivia and Alex and Nathan and Cara from her series are happy, in love, and even have families of their own.

"Kady, especially now she's older and wiser when it comes to dating, is longing for the same fairytale ending.”

Newsquest has approached ITV for comment but the broadcaster could not confirm the news.

Kady is not the first contestant to return to Love Island with the controversial star Adam Collard making a comeback last summer.

Collard, who made headlines during his stint on the show in 2018 for his behaviour towards the women on the programme, was the first contestant to come back as a bombshell in a later season.

Jess shoots... And she scores a date with hunky footballer Scott 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KXYBpKeLXJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2023

The news comes as the tenth series of Love Island is well and truly in full swing.

On Thursday evening, new bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis from North Wales arrived in the villa to shake things up.

The girls donned Love Island FC strips and competed in a classic challenge to be crowned the 'sexiest keeper'.

In the need, Jess was crowned the winner and in return won a date with real footballer Scott.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.