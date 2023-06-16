The crayon and pencil portraits which depict his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and father, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh are part of a major collection of royal memorabilia.

The queen is shown to be wearing a striped dress with a purple tiara, red earrings and a handbag while Prince Philip is shown in a dinner suit and bow tie.

The sweet sketches, inscribed 'Mummy' and 'Papa', were produced by a very young Charles around 1953-55 when he was five or six years old.

The crayon and pencil portraits depict his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and father, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. (David Leal/PA) (Image: Daniel Leal/PA)

King Charles's childhood drawings form part of royal memorabilia auction collection

The childhood artworks will be offered by Hansons Auctioneers on June 16 with a guide price of £5,000-£10,000.

10 early drawings by the King plus royal letters, family photos, Christmas cards and a 1937 Buckingham Palace manuscript menu diary form part of the collection.

Author, journalist and former royal correspondent Henry Ramsay Maule (1915-1981) collected the works mostly from the 1950s-1970s.

Maule, from Reading, Berkshire, was the author of several books and worked as a British correspondent at the New York Daily News for 21 years specialising in royal stories.

The items, which were given to him to assist with his work, were inherited by his family on his death in 1981.

The other early drawings by King Charles set for auction include a pair of carmine bee-eater birds, signed 'Charles', a delivery van in Harrod's-style livery stating 'Happybright, Mr Charles's Shop', a rabbit, an owl, deer and squirrels, and an Easter card featuring a bunny.

Another touching item is a cartoon illustration, circa 1954-56, made by the monarch for his father.

It depicts a master sailor receiving a tot of 'Hair Restorer' from an urn labelled 'Lilac Flavour', together with a note, dated March 25, 1954.

The note reads: "Dear Papa, I am longing to see you in the ship, Love from Charles".