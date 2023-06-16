Noodle, an 11-month-old Jack Russell, was found in a bad condition before Emily and Rick Mullins came to the rescue by giving him a place to stay.

Before long, however, the couple started to notice something seemed slightly off about how the little pooch was walking around.

Georgie Dunt, owner of Brightlingsea pet sitting business Georgie’s Paw Pad, said: “He wouldn’t put his leg down but we didn’t realise the extent.

Love - Emily with poorly Noodle (Image: Public)

“We thought it was muscle damage, slipping and sliding on the floor.

"Emily took him to the vet to discover he had suffered a severe break on his back leg that was left so long that it started to heal incorrectly."

Georgie became involved in helping Noodle after a lady reportedly informed her of a dog being in a bad state.

She soon found Noodle a loving and caring home with Emily and Rick – who have since decided to keep him forever.

Since then, Noodle has undergone a major operation to fix his leg, which has cost his new caring owners thousands of pounds.

Adorable - Little Noodle (Image: Public)

Georgie said: “He’s had his operation – the op cost £3,000. He’s still going to have to go back to physio to try and regain use of his leg."

To help cover the cost of the procedure, Georgie, Emily and Rick have now launched a fundraising campaign.

They are hoping to raise a total of £3,500, which would cover both the operation and the x-rays.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser had accumulated more than £1,300, with Georgie and Emily now planning on doing a pub sweep to collect even more donations.

Painful - Noodle suffered a complete leg break (Image: Public)

Georgie, who is well known in the area as the owner of famous feline Max the Cat, added: “We’ve got quite a lot of support already in terms of people donating prizes and someone’s doing a sort of mountain climb or run.

"Noodle will without a doubt have all the help needed, regardless, but even if we can lighten the load for [Emily and Rick], I know they will be forever grateful.

"These things soon add up, so we are asking all animal lovers out there, if you would be so kind as to donate anything you can."

To donate visit the tinyurl.com/9bumz77z