Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the allegation following the publication of the Privileges Committee’s blistering report into the Partygate scandal.

In a statement, Mr Johnson repeatedly targeted Sir Bernard, who is the panel’s most senior Conservative member.

He claims the Harwich and North Essex MP went to a drinks party in Parliament while Covid restrictions were in place in 2020.

MP - Sir Bernard Jenkin (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

In December 2020, when the alleged party occurred, a tiered lockdown system was re-introduced which, in London, prevented individuals from mixing indoors with people from outside their household or support bubble.

Following the former Tory leader’s attack on Sir Bernard, reports surfaced claiming the Metropolitan Police had been in contact with the Speaker’s Office regarding the allegation – a claim the Met has refuted this morning.

A spokesman for the force said: “On Thursday the Met received a third-party report following media reporting of alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations. The information is being assessed.

“There is no investigation and officers have not been in contact with the Speaker's Office about this matter.”

Sir Bernard has declined to comment this morning.

What did the Privileges Committee conclude?

The findings of the cross-party committee, published yesterday, revealed former Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, who resigned as an MP last Friday, committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his Partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation.

Report - The Privileges Committee published its findings yesterday (Image: James Manning/PA Wire)

The 106-page report claims Mr Johnson misled the House of Commons by claiming Covid rules and guidance were followed at all times in Number 10 on four separate occasions.

If he had not pre-emptively resigned, the committee said it would have recommended a 90-day suspension from the Commons.

They also suggested the former PM should not be granted a former member’s pass – which is normally available to former MPs, allowing them limited access to Parliament to meet former colleagues.