A group of caravans was spotted by a member of the public on Kings Parade in Clacton below the Kingscliff Hotel and Restaurant.

Spotted - caravans spotted in Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

Caravan - travellers were spotted along the coast (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman from Tendring District Council said: "We always work promptly, with the Essex Countywide Traveller Unit, to move on unauthorised encampments as swiftly as the process allows."

The council has also confirmed that the direction to leave notice had been served today on the encampment on King’s Parade.

Essex Police has been contacted for more information.