A 20-year-old man who admitted getting behind the wheel of his BMW whilst under the influence of cannabis has been given a driving ban.
Aaron Pomroy, of Pyefleet Close, Brightlingsea, committed the offence in January – at which point he was 19 – and appeared in court earlier this month charged with a drug driving offence.
Admitting the charge at Colchester Magistrates Court, Pomroy was fined £225 and will have a £48 reduction applied to his benefit payments.
Magistrates also imposed a one-year driving ban.
