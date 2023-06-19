East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, who provides care to sick young people across Essex, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk, embarked on the project following requests from the families it supports.

Ten of its leaflets – all jam-packed with vital information – are now available in Polish, Lithuanian, Portuguese, Urdu, and Arabic.

EACH’s marketing and communications boss Simon Hempsall said: “We are aware of our multi-cultural and diverse community and recognise the need to cater for families whose first language may not be English.

“Families using our services are often going through the most difficult, challenging time of their lives so it’s vital they have key information, in their chosen language, at close hand.

“While we’ve always translated information on request, it’s important for families to have information as soon as possible. For five of the most common languages in our region, it means we can provide this straight off the shelf.”

The leaflets provide details on topics including short-break care, end-of-life care and support, physio tips, and how to make referrals.

They were produced thanks to funding from The Mercer’s Company.