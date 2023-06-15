Both stores are offering great deals on items including camping equipment, inflatable pools and more in their middle aisles from Thursday, June 15.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including camping equipment and more.

You can find all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Bestway Rounded Double Airbed

Bestway Rounded Double Airbed (Image: Aldi)

If you’re hoping for a comfortable camping trip, this double airbed could be the ideal addition to your essentials.

It comes with a circular headrest and a storage bag so it can be stored away for your next trip.

Make it yours for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

Adventuridge Camping Organiser

Adventuridge Camping Organiser (Image: Aldi)

Whilst camping, you might find you have limited space to keep everything neat and tidy.

This organiser could help you keep your things in one place with its reinforced shelves.

It can be yours for £14.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl customers can expect to see swimming pools, garden furniture and more in its middle aisle.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Bestway Steel Pro Frame Pool Set

Bestway Steel Pro Frame Pool Set (Image: Lidl)

The pool can be yours for £129.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Enjoy the summer sun in your own garden with this pool.

The floating thermometer helps you to keep an eye on the temperature of the water.

When it’s time to head inside, the pool can be protected with the included cover.