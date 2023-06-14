Thomas Thorpe-Keen, 23, of Creasen Butt Close, Heybridge, came on to the radar of Essex Police’s child abuse investigation team in 2020 after concerns around his relationships with underage girls.

He was issued with a sexual risk order and criminal behaviour order which had a number of conditions, including not allowing him to be in the unsupervised company of anyone under the age of 18, which he breached continuously.

In 2019, Thorpe-Keen targeted a 15-year-old victim and started a relationship with her.

He stalked, coerced and controlled the young girl, watching for when she was alone at home and raped her multiple times throughout the relationship.

He was arrested in July 2022 after he had raped the victim, left the address and then broken back into the property through the living room window, before threatening to kill her.

Investigations showed he had called the victim more than 100 times and waited outside her address before leaving the area, eventually being arrested in the north of England a few days later.

Thorpe-Keen was charged by the CPS and remanded in custody on July 26.

After a three-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, Thorpe-Keen was convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour, multiple rape, rape and breaches of court orders.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, June 9, via video link and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

In an impact statement, his victim said: “I have suffered with anxiety since the rape and controlling behaviour.

“He was so controlling that I lost a lot of friendships.

“I still find it difficult to talk about my emotions and how I am feeling and I will often shut down.”

Investigating officer PC Thomas Olson said: “Thorpe-Keen is a manipulator and would try to convince the young, vulnerable victim into thinking he wasn’t doing anything wrong and that he was the ‘alpha’ of the group.

“He even tried to convince her that he hadn’t raped her due to the fact that she had let him into the house on one of the occasions.

“He is a dangerous individual and has seriously affected the life of the victim.

“Despite being a long investigation, I am so proud of how the victim has conducted herself and the bravery she has demonstrated.”

For support, visit synergyessex.org.uk.