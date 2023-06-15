Mistley Norman Primary School and Nursery site in Remercie Road has been closed after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was discovered.

Concerns have previously been raised that the lightweight material, which was used in the 1960s and 1980s, could collapse without warning.

Repair works are expected to cost £1.9million, a sum the school said it cannot afford.

The school site is currently closed until repairs can be made and pupils will be taught in rented classroom space.

Emma Wigmore, chief executive of the Vine Schools Trust, which runs the school, said: “After a full site survey was conducted at Mistley Norman Primary School, it was confirmed that RAAC was found to be present in the school ceiling panels.

“At this time, neither the school nor the Vine Schools Trust have the necessary funds to pay for the extensive repair work required for the school building to remain in use.

“We are still exploring funding streams with the Department for Education to see if there is a possibility of covering the repair costs, which we estimate will be around £1.9million.

“We have communicated with parents and carers directly about this. We will support all families.

“While all affected buildings remain closed, Mistley Norman as a school is still open and pupils will still be able to stay at Mistley Norman in September.

“We will rent as much classroom space as we can from local schools to accommodate remaining pupils.

“We want to thank the parents and carers of Mistley Norman pupils for their patience and understanding throughout this difficult situation.”

A petition has been launched by Andrew Wright in a bid to save the school, which was rated as ‘requires improving’ at its last Ofsted inspection in 2021.

Mum Claire Reason, who signed the petition, said: “We are in desperate need to save this school.

“This school has done amazing things for my oldest.

“My youngest boy was to start in September, so we are now very worried about where we will go from here.”

Earlier this year an ITV News investigation found thousands of pupils are being taught in at least 68 schools built using concrete that is “liable to collapse” with “no warning”.

To sign the petition, go to change.org/p/save-mistley-norman-school.