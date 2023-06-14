Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Ms Kumar and fellow University of Nottingham student Barnaby Webber were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

Another man, named locally as Ian Coates, was then found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Three people were injured in the van attack, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

Essex Womens Cricket have said they are "devastated" at the news of Ms Kumar’s death.

A spokesman tweeted: "We are all devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Grace O’Malley Kumar. A massive talent while part of our junior programme, a respected captain and awesome teammate. Our thoughts are with family, friends and all that knew Grace."

Grace played cricket for Essex from Under 11 to Under 15 level between 2015-2019 and captained the team during her time at the club.

Ahead of play, both clubs and officials in Essex's County Championship game against Somerset today have come together to pay their respects to Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley Kumar.

Both sets of players wore black armbands in their memory and held a minute’s silence.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Conservative MP Vicky Ford, whose Chelmsford constituency is home to Essex County Cricket Club, fought back tears as she said: “Grace O’Malley-Kumar played cricket for Essex from the age of under-11 to under-15s, she was highly talented with bat and ball, she captained the team.

“She was a massive talent, a respected captain and an awesome teammate. The club is devastated.”