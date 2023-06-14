Autism Anglia is continuing its 50th anniversary celebrations with a family-friendly sponsored walk around Mistley and Manningtree, joined by the team at Synergy Cosplay.

The Cosplay5k is a circular walk starting from Mistley Rugby Club at 11am on Sunday, July 16.

Places cost £5 for adults, £3 for children and under-fives go free while dogs on leads are also welcome.

The scenic walk takes you around Furze Hill Woodland and past Old Knobbley, one of the oldest oak trees in England.

Throughout the route people will be greeted by an array of characters to interact with and have photos taken with.

The charity is encouraging participants to get sponsored for the challenge and everyone that raises £50 or more will receive a special medal.

Andy Beevers, Chairman at Autism Anglia said participants are also welcome to take part in costume.

“We are so excited to bring this unique event to Essex,” he said.

“The walk is beautiful and it’s a wonderful way to help support our work in enhancing the lives of autistic people in East Anglia.

“We are so grateful for the support of Synergy Cosplay who have been very supportive of our charity. Their costumes are wonderful.”

Andy was also keen to thank Mistley Parish Council, Mistley Rugby Club and the Rotary Club of Manningtree Stour Valley for their support in making the event happen.

To sign up for this exciting event, visit autism-angli.org.uk/cosplay5k.