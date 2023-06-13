The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office alert is in place from 9am today (June 13) until 9am on Monday (June 19).

A yellow heat-health alert means a likely increase in the use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or anyone with pre-existing health conditions.

It comes after another heat-health alert was in place in the county from 9am on Friday (June 9) until Monday morning (June 12).

📈 Some places across the U.K have exceeded the heatwave threshold



Based on maximum temperatures recorded up to and including yesterday, the places shown in the map below have started to meet the criteria 👇 pic.twitter.com/vsBKWnZsOC — Met Office (@metoffice) June 13, 2023

Temperatures are set to reach 25C in Essex this week, with UV levels and pollen count very high.

The following guidance has been issued to help residents keep themselves and others safe during the hot weather: