A new heat-health alert has been issued for Essex as high temperatures are expected to continue.
The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office alert is in place from 9am today (June 13) until 9am on Monday (June 19).
A yellow heat-health alert means a likely increase in the use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or anyone with pre-existing health conditions.
It comes after another heat-health alert was in place in the county from 9am on Friday (June 9) until Monday morning (June 12).
📈 Some places across the U.K have exceeded the heatwave threshold— Met Office (@metoffice) June 13, 2023
Based on maximum temperatures recorded up to and including yesterday, the places shown in the map below have started to meet the criteria 👇 pic.twitter.com/vsBKWnZsOC
Temperatures are set to reach 25C in Essex this week, with UV levels and pollen count very high.
The following guidance has been issued to help residents keep themselves and others safe during the hot weather:
- Check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you.
- Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them.
- Keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm.
- If you are going to do a physical activity (for example exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.
- Keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun.
- If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly.
- Drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake.
