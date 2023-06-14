Fire crews from Colchester, Clacton, Frinton, Weeley, and Brightlingsea were called to Harold Road, Frinton, on Saturday evening.

The alarm was raised at 8.34pm and firefighters were on scene, fully equipped and tackling the blaze by 8.50pm.

But those 16 minutes were chaotic and saw neighbours “show no concern for the family who watched their life go up in flames”, a passer-by has claimed.

Onlooker - Chantelle Leach (Image: Chantelle Leach)

Chantelle Leach spotted smoke while walking back to her car from a nearby restaurant.

After checking another eagle-eyed onlooker had raised the alarm, adrenaline took over and Chantelle rushed to the scene to make sure the family inside the house could get to safety.

“The fire had just started and there was no movement inside the house,” she explained.

The 36-year-old added: “I started banging on all the doors and windows and someone eventually opened the door.

“I’m an animal rights activist so pets are always on my mind, so when I saw they had a dog inside I tried to help get its collar on but ended up dragging it out of the house.

“I ran back into the road and there were groups of people gathering. I wanted to get everyone to safety so I was shouting with all my voice for everyone to stand back.

“Some kids tried jumping on the roof to make TikTok videos.

“Nobody showed any concern for the family whose house was on fire. They just wanted to film and get as close as they could. I felt so bad for the family.”

House fire - the flames affected two propertes in Harold Road, Frinton (Image: ECFRS)

The kind-hearted Frinton resident left the scene once emergency services arrived on scene but felt the other onlookers were “inconsiderate”.

She continued: “I was shocked by how quickly a family’s life could be destroyed.

“My concern is we’re living in a social media age and that really took over that night. I saw no concern for the family.”

A statement from the fire service said: “This was a difficult fire to tackle, but our firefighters worked really hard to put it out as quickly as they could.”