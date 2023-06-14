Dave Garlick, of Clacton, is looking to stage Get It On – a musical about the astonishing Weeley Music Festival of 1971- at the Prince’s Theatre later this summer.

The legendary weekend was initially organised as a modest charity event for 5,000 people but was famously attended by more than 100,000 festival-goers.

Dave, who has previously starred in West End on on Broadway, and TV shows like Game of Thrones, has written the play and will also act as one of its director.

Historic - The Weeley Music Festival saw more than 100,000 descend on the village (Image: Newsquest)

Clacton drama teacher and practitioner Sarah Cooper will co-direct, while musicians and teachers Lizzie Merrell and Steve Wilson will act as music directors.

Musician Jason Chamberlain, meanwhile, who will help co-produce the play, will call upon his acting skills – something he hasn’t done since attending college.

“It’s a huge undertaking, it’s a community play, about the community, for the community, starring the community,” said Dave.

“It doesn’t tell the whole story, that would take ten plays, but it incapsulates and pays homage to the whole crazy affair.

“It touches on the who, why and how they got it on in the Summer of ’71 in the tiny village of Weeley, and what subsequently unfolded over that bizarre weekend.”

The staging of the show comes two years after the Weeley Festival Project, which researched and developed the play with talented youngsters from local schools.

It will be fuelled by the music of the time, with a live band of local artists performing the songs of rock groups which featured on the line-up, such as The Faces and T-Rex.

Actor - Dave Garlick is looking to recruit a cast of talent (Image: Public)

Dave and co. are now looking to recruit a huge cast of more than 50 actors aged 14 and over – from teenagers to mums and dads – to help bring the story to life.

“We are looking for people who have always fancied a go at acting or once did but haven’t for a while, or those with experience,” added Dave, who is also a musician.

“At this point I’m not even sure if we will Get It On - pun intended. So, we need you. It’s going to be a hellava lot of fun.”

Get It On is scheduled to take place on August 30 and 31. Auditions will take place on June 25 at Clacton Town Football Club, in Rush Green Road.

A read through of the script will also take place but a date has yet to be confirmed.

To find out more information email weeleyfestivalproject@gmail.com.