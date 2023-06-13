Peter Edwards, 79, who is currently chairman of the branch’s fundraising committee, has been presented with a British Citizens Award for his outstanding contribution to the charity.

The awards organisation highlights individuals who have extensively contributed to fundraising, charitable giving or devoted time and energy on a voluntary basis to charity.

Peter has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years by organising and running coffee mornings, fundraising events, quiz nights, souvenir stalls, attending fetes and he manages the fundraising shop at the boathouse in Hastings Avenue.

He has also organised flag days and supermarket collections.

David Wells, lifeboat operations manager, added that despite being almost 80, Peter shows no signs of slowing down.

“Peter has a huge amount of energy, enthusiasm and drive that has helped him raise countless thousands of pounds in donations over the years,” he said.

“These funds have always gone directly to provide lifesaving equipment for our crews.

“This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication that Peter has shown, and I am sure, will continue to show in the future.

“On behalf of everyone at RNLI Clacton, we would like to congratulate and thank Peter for his past and continued support of the lifeboat station.”

Peter is well known with the volunteer crew and committee and colleagues at the RNLI and is highly thought of within the community, added Mr Wells.

As well as volunteering and fundraising himself, Peter engages with all volunteers and encourages the community to get involved with such an important aspect of life, living by the sea.

Being a volunteer for the RNLI encompasses many aspects, including maintaining the lifeboats, water safety training, keeping beaches safe and assisting in flood areas with other emergency services.

Peter has been involved for more than 50 years and has been dedicated to keeping his community safe by ensuring the upkeep of the RNLI station as well as raising funds for this much-needed service.