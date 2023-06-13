Community Voluntary Services Tendring, CVST, has volunteers who support groups and activities like its friendship cafes and craft groups, as well as physical exercise sessions such as walking groups, its lunch club, my weight matters clinics, and community garden.

For National Volunteers Week, which ran from June 1 to 7, CVST invited all its volunteers to enjoy a beach day at its beach huts in either Dovercourt or Clacton.

They were treated to games, quizzes, a fun exercise class, as well as sweet treats and snacks.

Nicola Vella, volunteer co-ordinator at CVST, said: “Every year for National Volunteers Week we like to show our volunteers how important they are.

“We value the time and commitment they show immensely – without our volunteers we wouldn’t be able to run the groups and services we do.

“They truly are fundamental to what we are able offer to residents and the community in Tendring is richer for what volunteers bring.”

CVST runs the Tendring arm of Volunteer Essex as well as having its own team of volunteers.

Last month the organisation held a fortnight of volunteering, inviting residents in to try out volunteering in a variety of groups and activities.

The idea, held to coincide with His Majesty The King’s Big Help Out, was to break down the barriers to volunteering and encourage residents to consider volunteering in a role or for a cause they care about.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) is an umbrella organisation for the local voluntary sector.

It is a support and development agency and provides a range of practical services to assist organisations and charities such as funding advice, business planning, training seminars, and hosts the Tendring Trustee Network, the Community Forum and the Community Network Breakfast.

Anyone wanting to volunteer can find opportunities in their area at volunteeressex.org.uk.