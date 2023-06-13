Clacton RNLI launched its D-Class inshore lifeboat following reports of a person in trouble around the Clacton Pier area at around 9pm on Sunday, June 11.

A spokesman said the station’s boat launched into clear and calm sea conditions and headed to the reported location on the eastern side of Clacton Pier.

He added: “The crew quickly located a person in the water, approximately 100 meters from the pier, fortunately at an ebbing tide.

“Our crew talked with the casualty, and shortly after, the casualty agreed to be recovered into the lifeboat, which the crew did quickly and safely.

“The crew then proceeded immediately back to the lifeboat station, where the casualty was taken into the care of Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance services for further welfare checks and treatment.”

The lifeboat was cleaned, refuelled and ready for service by 10pm.

The crew was again launched to reports of a person in trouble on or around Clacton Pier on Tuesday, June 13, shortly after 2.30am.

The spokesman added: “The volunteer crew launched the D-Class inshore lifeboat into clear and calm sea conditions and headed to the reported location of the end of Clacton Pier in the area designated for fishing.

“The crew could see the person on the pier, and noticed that Essex Police were in attendance and had the individual in their care.

“The crew held by in standby capacity whilst the police cared for the individual who was eventually escorted away from the scene.”

The lifeboat was cleaned, refuelled and ready for service again by 3.35am.