The Gazette is launching a new subscriber-only section of our website serving up gripping documentaries, immersive podcasts and exclusive content based on true crime.
Readers will be able to immerse themselves in a world of fascinating stories, expertly curated by our team with insight from local journalists who covered the stories first-hand.
To launch the new section the Gazette is offering up exclusive content around the case of Jeremy Bamber.
Bamber is serving a life tariff in a maximum security prison for the brutal killings of five of his family members at a home near Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex, in August 1985.
The 61-year-old was convicted of murdering his adoptive parents, Nevill and June, both 61, his sister, Sheila Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins, Daniel and Nicholas.
But he has always protested his innocence and claims that Ms Caffell, who suffered from schizophrenia, shot her family before turning the gun on herself.
Mark Williams-Thomas, a retired detective best known for exposing Jimmy Savile as a paedophile in ITV’s The Other Side of Jimmy Savile, believes the case could be one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the UK.
In three exclusive episodes Williams-Thomas will explore the case with all episode available from tomorrow, June 13.
- Watch: Is Jeremy Bamber Innocent? | White House Farm Murders Episode 1
- Watch: Was Sheila Caffell Responsible for Murders? | White House Farm Murders Episode 2
- Watch: Jeremy Bamber Lie Detector Results | White House Farm Murders Episode 3
You will need to be a subscriber to access all the articles.
Readers can take a trial for £3 for 3 months, or get 40% off for a year, and enjoy full subscriber access to the articles as soon as they are released.
