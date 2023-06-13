Readers will be able to immerse themselves in a world of fascinating stories, expertly curated by our team with insight from local journalists who covered the stories first-hand.

To launch the new section the Gazette is offering up exclusive content around the case of Jeremy Bamber.

Bamber is serving a life tariff in a maximum security prison for the brutal killings of five of his family members at a home near Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex, in August 1985.

Nevill and June Bamber who were murdered by their son Jeremy (Image: Newsquest)

The 61-year-old was convicted of murdering his adoptive parents, Nevill and June, both 61, his sister, Sheila Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins, Daniel and Nicholas.

Sheila Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins, Daniel and Nicholas. (Image: Newsquest)

But he has always protested his innocence and claims that Ms Caffell, who suffered from schizophrenia, shot her family before turning the gun on herself.

Mark Williams-Thomas, a retired detective best known for exposing Jimmy Savile as a paedophile in ITV’s The Other Side of Jimmy Savile, believes the case could be one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the UK.

In three exclusive episodes Williams-Thomas will explore the case with all episode available from tomorrow, June 13.

