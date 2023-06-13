Essex Police are appealing for help to find a missing 63-year-old Carole Foreman.

Read more:

Carol hasn't been seen and police say they are "concerned for her welfare".

She is described as a short white woman, with short, brown hair.



It's possible she was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with dark trousers.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

She has links across Jaywick.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "If you see Carol or can help, please call 999 quoting incident 1420 of June 12."