POLICE probe after 63-year-old woman goes missing from Jaywick.
Essex Police are appealing for help to find a missing 63-year-old Carole Foreman.
Carol hasn't been seen and police say they are "concerned for her welfare".
She is described as a short white woman, with short, brown hair.
It's possible she was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with dark trousers.
She has links across Jaywick.
A spokesman from Essex Police said: "If you see Carol or can help, please call 999 quoting incident 1420 of June 12."
