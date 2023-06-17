The most recent set of closures, which started in 2022 and are not expected to finish until 2024, saw parts of the A12 closed off from 9am and not reopening until 5am the following morning.

The new timetable of works will now see the closures come into place an hour earlier and finish an hour later, meaning stretches of the A12 will be closed for ten hours from 8pm until 6am.

This week will see diversions come into force whilst the A12 southbound is closed from Junction 16 at Galleywood to Junction 13 at Ingatestone.

From Monday to Wednesday next week, the A12 northbound will be closed from Brentwood to Galleywood.

Whilst the work takes place, diversions will run along the A130 towards Southend before then being diverted eastbound along the A127.

National Highways hopes the works will preserve the A12 for the next 40 to 50 years.

A section of the National Highways website read: “Please note that all closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.”