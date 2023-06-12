A WOMAN had to be taken to hospital after suffering injuries following an early-hours attack in a town centre.
Essex Police were called to Jackson Road in Clacton at about 5am today following reports of an assault.
After arriving at the scene a police cordon was put in place outside Lloyds Pharmacy.
The victim was subsequently taken to hospital, although her injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening of life-changing.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing. The cordon has now been lifted."
