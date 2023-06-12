A WOMAN was found dead in a town centre after concerns were raised for her welfare.
Essex Police were called to Station Road, in Clacton, about 11.30am today.
Officers attended scene before finding the body of a woman who had died.
According to the force her death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A file will be prepared for the coroner."
