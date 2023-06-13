The Essex Wildlife Trust has launched a new initiative in collaboration with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Bird Aware Essex, and the Essex Marine Police Unit to raise awareness for endangered birds.

The Share Our Shores campaign urges the public to help protect little terns, oystercatchers, ringed plovers and other beach-nesting birds.

The main sites along the Blackwater and Colne Estuaries known for breeding birds are Colne Point, Old Hall Marshes and Tollesbury Wick Beach.

Members of the public are advised to respect zoned-off areas marked with signage or rope, avoid disturbance by boat, back away from breeding species, raise awareness of beach-nesting birds and report bad behaviour to wildlife by calling the police on 101.

Alex Smith, marine and coastal engagement officer for the Essex Wildlife Trust, said: “The Share our Shores project is more important than ever as we are coming into summer when the coastal birds will be busy nesting.

“It’s been fantastic to see nesting ringed plovers, oystercatchers and little terns across a variety of coastal sites that we have signposted and roped off to help protect them from disturbance.

“We ask anyone visiting coastal areas to be respectful of nesting birds and all wildlife to help ensure a successful nesting season for these amazing animals.”