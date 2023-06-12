Besin Nezha, 52, of Legg Street, Chelmsford has been charged with attempted murder and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (June 12).

Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman at a property in Legg Street at 3.20pm on Saturday (June 10).

Officers arrived and found a woman, 40s, who had sustained stab injuries.

She remains in hospital.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us so far and would ask anyone who hasn’t spoken to us already and may have information that will help our investigation, to contact us.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public in Chelmsford.”

Anyone who saw anything, has any information or footage which could help Essex Police's investigation should call 101 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk.

Quote incident 1009 of 10 June when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Contact Crimestoppers to report any information anonymously on 0800 555 111.