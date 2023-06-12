Wiyo - which stands for ‘what is your order’ - sent foodies into a frenzy after it announced its first restaurant would open in an England town every day from next week.

The menu at its outlet in Warrington has several mouth-watering dishes including ‘house special chicken’, ‘shredded chilli beef’ and ‘salt and pepper chicken’.

And co-owner Leon Freeman has revealed the business is eyeing up franchises in other areas including here in Essex, as they hope to make the business national.

“The goal is to make Wiyo the McDonald’s of the Chinese fast food industry,” he said.

“We’re already looking at franchises in Manchester, Liverpool, Essex and hope to make this national.”

Leon spent five years developing the concept with his business partners and said he hoped to make Chinese food “more convenient for the masses”.

He added: “The aim was to make Chinese takeaway food quicker and more convenient for the masses

“Considering how popular Chinese food is in England, we were confused why no one had developed the concept before now.”

Leon said he and his co-owner Sally Gallagher and Dominic Freeman had come up with the idea for the restaurant around a kitchen table in 2018.

They then developed their menu with a leading Chinese chef before finding the perfect site for their drive-thru business four years later.

Diners get a choice of ordering three different meal options - with a single dish and drink costing £7, two and a drink priced at £9, and three with a drink going for £11.

They can also opt for the ‘salt + pepper sub’, priced at £11, where chicken is layered on a roll with crispy lettuce, onions and Wiyo’s house special soy mayonnaise.The outlet also offers a series of side dishes, such as battered spring rolls and chicken nuggets, costing between £3 to £4.

The restaurant isn’t the first in the UK to develop a Chinese drive-thru concept, with those honours going to Waka Asian Fusion, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.